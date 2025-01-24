As part of the school’s activities for Catholic Schools Week 2025, the staff and pupils were delighted with the overall success of the day.

A packed church saw a sea of red with Mass celebrated by Fr. John McDevitt and readers representing the school supported by the fantastic school choir under the guidance of Mrs Tierney and accompanied by Mrs O’Doherty .

Then it was everyone back to the school where grandparents were celebrated, shown schoolwork and got to see how their grandchildren participate in everyday school activities.

Speaking on the success of the event, Principal Ms. Catherine Doorish said it was a great day for all who took part.

“We couldn’t have wished for a more successful day. The church was packed to the rafters with grandparents, and indeed, great grandparents and grand friends. The children performed superbly and a wonderful shoutout to our fabulous choir”.

‘We even had a packed assembly hall for fun bingo and some wonderful prizes were taken away by very happy grandparents.’

On a personal note, the Steelstown Principal said she was overwhelmed by the huge turnout and explained the importance our elders can be.

“We know grandparents can be very important teachers who show us how to love, how to be caring and how to share. They can teach us about the past and about the importance of working hard and doing our best. They can teach us through love”.

“Today, we thank God for our grandparents and celebrate their huge contribution to our lives.”

Grannies and grandchildren pose for a picture in the P1 class on Wednesday.

Former Derry City legend Liam Coyle and his wife pictured with their granddaughter at the Steelstown PS Open Day on Wednesday.

Grandparents Gerry and Bridgene Temple pictured with their grandson at Steelstown PS on Wednesday.

Grandmother Marian Harkin delighted to see grandson and Steelstown pupil Ferdia at the school Grandparents to School Day.