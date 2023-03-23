News you can trust since 1772
5K DASH CHAMPIONS!. . . . .St. Eugene’s PS, winners of the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s Young People’s 5k Dash and Obstacle Challenge 2023 pictured after Thursday’s prizegiving in the Long Tower Youth Centre, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
19 great pictures Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum 5K Dash today in Derry

Images from the March 23 Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s Young People’s 5k Dash and Obstacle Challenge 2023.

By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:01 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:01 GMT

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Aisling Hutton prepares to start the St. John’s PS for their heat of the Young People’s 5k Dash on Thursday from Pilot’s Row Centre on Thursday morning.

Aisling Hutton prepares to start the St. John's PS for their heat of the Young People's 5k Dash on Thursday from Pilot's Row Centre on Thursday morning.

Pounding the pavements.

Pounding the pavements.

The Long Tower PS team which took part in the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s Young People’s 5k Dash & Obstacle Challenge around the Urban Village Area on Thursday morning last.

The Long Tower PS team which took part in the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum's Young People's 5k Dash & Obstacle Challenge around the Urban Village Area on Thursday morning last.

Children make their way through the second Obstacle Challenge on Thursday last.

Children make their way through the second Obstacle Challenge on Thursday last.

