19 great pictures Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum 5K Dash today in Derry

Images from the March 23 Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s Young People’s 5k Dash and Obstacle Challenge 2023.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
Aisling Hutton prepares to start the St. John’s PS for their heat of the Young People’s 5k Dash on Thursday from Pilot’s Row Centre on Thursday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Pounding the pavements. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
The Long Tower PS team which took part in the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s Young People’s 5k Dash & Obstacle Challenge around the Urban Village Area on Thursday morning last. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Children make their way through the second Obstacle Challenge on Thursday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography