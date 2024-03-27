19 great pictures of Derry schoolkids at Féile's Easter Bonnet Parade

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Easter Bonnet Fun on the city's walls during Wednesday's Derry Feile event. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Easter Bonnet Fun on the city's walls during Wednesday's Derry Feile event. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Fun on the Walls during Wednesday's Easter Bonnet Parade by local primary schools.
Fun on the Walls during Wednesday's Easter Bonnet Parade by local primary schools. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Long Tower PS primary fives get ready for the off at the Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade down the City's Walls and into Guildhall Square on Wednesday morning.
Long Tower PS primary fives get ready for the off at the Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade down the City's Walls and into Guildhall Square on Wednesday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. Pupils from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pictured before taking part in Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade on Tuesday.
Pupils from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pictured before taking part in Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade on Tuesday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography