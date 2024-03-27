Pupils from Nazareth House PS pictured before taking part in Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade on Tuesday.

19 great pictures of Derry schoolkids at Féile's Easter Bonnet Parade

Children from five local primary schools had an ‘eggscellent’ time as the donned their festive bonnets and walked from Verbal Arts Centre on the City Walls down to Guildhall Square where they received Easter eggs and refreshments as part of Féile’s celebrations.