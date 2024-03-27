Pupils from Nazareth House PS pictured before taking part in Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade on Tuesday.Pupils from Nazareth House PS pictured before taking part in Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade on Tuesday.
Pupils from Nazareth House PS pictured before taking part in Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade on Tuesday.

19 great pictures of Derry schoolkids at Féile's Easter Bonnet Parade

Children from five local primary schools had an ‘eggscellent’ time as the donned their festive bonnets and walked from Verbal Arts Centre on the City Walls down to Guildhall Square where they received Easter eggs and refreshments as part of Féile’s celebrations.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:37 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 16:44 GMT

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Easter Bonnet Fun on the city's walls during Wednesday's Derry Feile event. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. Easter Bonnet Fun on the city's walls during Wednesday's Derry Feile event. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Easter Bonnet Fun on the city's walls during Wednesday's Derry Feile event. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Fun on the Walls during Wednesday's Easter Bonnet Parade by local primary schools.

2. Fun on the Walls during Wednesday's Easter Bonnet Parade by local primary schools.

Fun on the Walls during Wednesday's Easter Bonnet Parade by local primary schools. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Long Tower PS primary fives get ready for the off at the Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade down the City's Walls and into Guildhall Square on Wednesday morning.

3. Long Tower PS primary fives get ready for the off at the Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade down the City's Walls and into Guildhall Square on Wednesday morning.

Long Tower PS primary fives get ready for the off at the Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade down the City's Walls and into Guildhall Square on Wednesday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Pupils from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pictured before taking part in Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade on Tuesday.

4. Pupils from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pictured before taking part in Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade on Tuesday.

Pupils from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pictured before taking part in Feile Derry's Easter Bonnet Parade on Tuesday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Derry