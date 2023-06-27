News you can trust since 1772
19 photographs from the St Columb’s College annual prizegiving

Pupils from St. Columb’s College were recognised for their academic and sporting excellence and commitment throughout the 2022/23 academic year at the school’s annual prizegiving.
By Jim McCafferty and Kevin Mullan
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST

Here is a selection of photographs from the awards ceremony that were taken by Jim McCafferty.

Year 9 Commitment Prizewinners 2022-2023 pictured with Mrs A L Kirby, Senior Teacher, Mr FJM Madden, Principal and Mrs M Burns, Year Head and Senior Teacher.

Year 8 Overall Commitment prizewinner 2022-2023, Tyler McCready 8A receiving his award from Mrs. C. McLaughlin, Vice Principal. On left it Mr T McGonigle, Senior Teacher, and on right, Mr D Marlow, Year Head.

Year 10 Overall Academic prizewinner 2022-2023 Raul Devenenny-Valadez, 10C pictured with Mr J Johnston, Acting Vice-Principal, Mr G Millar, Year Head and Mrs D Duffy, Senior Teacher. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Year 10 Attendance Awards 2022-2023 pictured with Mr J Johnston, Acting Vice Principal, Mr G Millar, Year Head and Mrs D Duffy, Senior Teacher.

