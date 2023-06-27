Pupils from St. Columb’s College were recognised for their academic and sporting excellence and commitment throughout the 2022/23 academic year at the school’s annual prizegiving.
Here is a selection of photographs from the awards ceremony that were taken by Jim McCafferty.
Year 9 Commitment Prizewinners 2022-2023 pictured with Mrs A L Kirby, Senior Teacher, Mr FJM Madden, Principal and Mrs M Burns, Year Head and Senior Teacher. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Year 8 Overall Commitment prizewinner 2022-2023, Tyler McCready 8A receiving his award from Mrs. C. McLaughlin, Vice Principal. On left it Mr T McGonigle, Senior Teacher, and on right, Mr D Marlow, Year Head. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Year 10 Overall Academic prizewinner 2022-2023 Raul Devenenny-Valadez, 10C pictured with Mr J Johnston, Acting Vice-Principal, Mr G Millar, Year Head and Mrs D Duffy, Senior Teacher. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
Year 10 Attendance Awards 2022-2023 pictured with Mr J Johnston, Acting Vice Principal, Mr G Millar, Year Head and Mrs D Duffy, Senior Teacher. Photo: Jim McCafferty