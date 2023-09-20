News you can trust since 1772
Miss Orla McNamara (centre), pictured with her P1 class at St. Brigid's PS this week. Included are Ms. Schmid, Classroom Assistant and Mrs. Mary McCallion, Principal.Miss Orla McNamara (centre), pictured with her P1 class at St. Brigid's PS this week. Included are Ms. Schmid, Classroom Assistant and Mrs. Mary McCallion, Principal.
Miss Orla McNamara (centre), pictured with her P1 class at St. Brigid's PS this week. Included are Ms. Schmid, Classroom Assistant and Mrs. Mary McCallion, Principal.

19 photographs of Primary 1s starting their school journey at St. Brigid’s Primary School

There were big smiles at St. Brigid’s Primary in Carnhill as the new intake of Primary Ones started their school journey.
By Staff Reporter
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:18 BST

Here is a selection of photographs of the Primary Ones on their first days at school.

P1 pupils Luke and Milo playing happily with the cogs at St. Brigid's PS this week. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

P1 pupils Luke and Milo playing happily with the cogs at St. Brigid's PS this week. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

P1 pupils Conor and Bobby designing characters under the watchful eye of Miss Nicole Armstrong, Classroom Assistant.

P1 pupils Conor and Bobby designing characters under the watchful eye of Miss Nicole Armstrong, Classroom Assistant. Photo: Jim McCafferty

BOYS AT PLAY. . . . . Zac, Cahir and Tyler working together to produce a masterpiece at St. Brigid's PS.

BOYS AT PLAY. . . . . Zac, Cahir and Tyler working together to produce a masterpiece at St. Brigid's PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Dani reading a story to her teddy during play at St. Brigid's PS.

Dani reading a story to her teddy during play at St. Brigid's PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty

