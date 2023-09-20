There were big smiles at St. Brigid’s Primary in Carnhill as the new intake of Primary Ones started their school journey.
Here is a selection of photographs of the Primary Ones on their first days at school.
1. P1 pupils Luke and Milo playing happily with the cogs at St. Brigid's PS this week. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
2. P1 pupils Conor and Bobby designing characters under the watchful eye of Miss Nicole Armstrong, Classroom Assistant.
3. BOYS AT PLAY. . . . . Zac, Cahir and Tyler working together to produce a masterpiece at St. Brigid's PS.
4. Dani reading a story to her teddy during play at St. Brigid's PS.
