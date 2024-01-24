News you can trust since 1772

19 pictures from Oakgrove Integrated College's 2024 Open Day in Derry

Young students at Oakgrove Integrated College helped show what the school has to offer as they held their Open Day in Derry
By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 24th Jan 2024, 07:09 GMT

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

1. Year 11 student Stephen Crawford showing some guitar chords to some of the prospective pupils from visiting schools.

2. Mum Brenda and daughter Simone Bradley (Glendermott PS) pose for a picture during a visit to the Languages Department on Tuesday.

3. Pupils and parents enjoying the 'science experience' at Oakgrove Integrated College's Open Day.

4. Drumahoe PS pupil Scott Hannah tests his fitness under the guidance of Ava Colgan.

