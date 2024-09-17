2 . Guests and subject award winners. Seated, from left, are the Mayor of Derry, Councillor Gerry O'Ehara, Mr. Brian Mulholland, chief executive, WELB, Stephen McIntyre (Science, Languages and History Awards), Mr. Martin Bowen, principal, and Sheila McLaughlin, chairperson, Board of Governors. Centre, from left, are Gerard Elliott (Art), Sean McEleney (English, and Technology), John Doherty (Mathematics), Aaron Griffiths (Creative and Expressive Award), Sean Doherty (Craft Skills) and Martin Whoriskey (Environmental Award). Back, from left, are Joseph Newton (Key Stage 3 ICT), Marc McCloskey (Geography), Gary Melrose (Business Studies and Key Stage 4 ICT), John McGinley (RE) and Ashleen Meenan (IT). (2409C24)

Guests and subject award winners in St Peter's High School. Seated, from left, are the Mayor of Derry, Councillor Gerry O'Ehara, Mr. Brian Mulholland, chief executive, WELB, Stephen McIntyre (Science, Languages and History Awards), Mr. Martin Bowen, principal, and Sheila McLaughlin, chairperson, Board of Governors. Centre, from left, are Gerard Elliott (Art), Sean McEleney (English, and Technology), John Doherty (Mathematics), Aaron Griffiths (Creative and Expressive Award), Sean Doherty (Craft Skills) and Martin Whoriskey (Environmental Award). Back, from left, are Joseph Newton (Key Stage 3 ICT), Marc McCloskey (Geography), Gary Melrose (Business Studies and Key Stage 4 ICT), John McGinley (RE) and Ashleen Meenan (IT). (2409C24) Photo: dj