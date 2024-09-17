See if you can spot anyone you know.
1. Seated, from left, are Mr. Pat Logue, Skillscope co-ordinator, Garry Meenan and Aidan Strunks, Attendance Awards. Back, from left are Mr. Eddie Dobbins, Skillscope co-ordinator, Emmet McGowan, Conor McConomy, Michael Nixon, Skillscope students, and Daine Coyle, YESIP. (2409C38)
2. Guests and subject award winners. Seated, from left, are the Mayor of Derry, Councillor Gerry O'Ehara, Mr. Brian Mulholland, chief executive, WELB, Stephen McIntyre (Science, Languages and History Awards), Mr. Martin Bowen, principal, and Sheila McLaughlin, chairperson, Board of Governors. Centre, from left, are Gerard Elliott (Art), Sean McEleney (English, and Technology), John Doherty (Mathematics), Aaron Griffiths (Creative and Expressive Award), Sean Doherty (Craft Skills) and Martin Whoriskey (Environmental Award). Back, from left, are Joseph Newton (Key Stage 3 ICT), Marc McCloskey (Geography), Gary Melrose (Business Studies and Key Stage 4 ICT), John McGinley (RE) and Ashleen Meenan (IT). (2409C24)
3. Year prizewinners. Front, from left, are Conor McAllister (Year 8), Deaglan Ramsey (Year 9), Marc McCloskey (year 10) and Seosamh Rankin, Head Boy. Centre, from left, are Emmet McGowan, James Doherty (Year 12), Sean Doherty, John Doherty (Year 11). Back, from left, are Mr. Pat Logue, Year Head, Mr. Joe Martin, Board of Governors, and Mr. Paul Nolan, Year Head. (2409C28)
4. Mr. Barry Mulholland, chief executive, WELB, second from left, presenting the award for the Best GCSE resukts to Stephen McIntyre. Included, from left, are Mr. Joe Martin, Board of Governors, Mr. Martin Bowen, principal, and the Mayor of Derry, Councillor Gerry O'Ehara. (2409C25)
