2022: Derry primary school children make their Confirmations

HOLY CHILD PS CONFIRMATION. . . . .The Bishop of Derry Dr. Donal McKeown pictured with pupils from Holy Child Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation at St. Maryâ€TMs Church, Creggan on Friday last. Included are Fr. Daniel McFaul and Fr. Joe Gormley, and Mrs. Pat Concannon, Vice Principal and Mrs. Aine Oâ€TMConnor, Senior teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)