2022: Derry primary school children make their Confirmations

Photos of St Patrick's PS, Pennyburn by George Sweeney/ Derry Journal.
All other photos by Jim McCafferty Photography
GREENHAW PS CONFIRMATION. . . . .Pupils from Mrs. Fiona Gallickâ€TMs P7 class at Greenhaw Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Bishop Donal McKeown at St. Brigidâ€TMs Church, Carnhill on Monday last. Included is Mr. Shaun McLaughlin, Principal, Fr. Michael McCaughey, PP and Fr. Gerard Mongan, CC. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
HOLY CHILD PS CONFIRMATION. . . . .The Bishop of Derry Dr. Donal McKeown pictured with pupils from Holy Child Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation at St. Maryâ€TMs Church, Creggan on Friday last. Included are Fr. Daniel McFaul and Fr. Joe Gormley, and Mrs. Pat Concannon, Vice Principal and Mrs. Aine Oâ€TMConnor, Senior teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
CONFIRMATION. . . . . .Pupils from St. Paulâ€TMs Primary School, Slievemore pictured after receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Noel McDermott at St. Josephâ€TMs Church, Galliagh on Monday afternoon. Included are Fr. Gerard Mongan and Ms. Claire McGinty, class teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road on Friday last. Included is Fr. Sean Oâ€TMDonnell, Mrs. Louise Cunning, Principal and Mrs. Jacqueline McDermott, teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)