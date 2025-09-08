21 brilliant photographs from St. Columb’s College Senior Prize-Giving

Academic and writer, Professor David Hassan, a former pupil of the College, was guest speaker.
Well done to all the pupils for their hard work and excellent results.
1. Senior prizewinners from left, Leon Toland (Niall McBrearty Memorial Award), Mrs D Duffy, senior Teacher, Christian Porteous (The Derry Charismatic Service Committee Award), Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal and Sean McLaughlin (The McCann Family Award). Back from left, Mr M McLaughlin (Head of Year 14), Mrs Geralding Canavan (Board of Governors), Mr R Horner (Senior Teacher), Fr Stephen Ward, Mrs A Kirby, Senior Teacher,Mr M McConnellogue, Head of Religious Studies, and Mr T McGonigle, Senior Teacher.
2. Mrs. Mary Delargy presents The Patricia Hughes Bursary Award to Damian Romanowski (Class of 2024) on Thursday evening at St. Columb's College. Included back from left, Mr Pádraig Delargy, Mrs Geraldine Canavan, Board of Governors, Mrs Caroline Mclaughlin, Principal, Mrs A Kirby, senior teacher, Ms Pádraigín Ní Mhaonaigh, Board of Governors and Mr. John Johnston, Vice Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. Monsignor Coulter Award for Mathematices and Science joint award winners - Caoimhin Duddy, Eoin Havord and Jack McGinn pictured with guest speaker, Professor David Hassan.
4. St. Columb's College Head Boy Aaron O Doherty presenting Professor David Hassan with a token of appreciation during Thursday evening's awards. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
