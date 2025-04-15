21 pictures as Derry schoolchildren make their Confirmations 2025

By Brendan McDaid
Published 7th Feb 2025, 09:37 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 12:51 BST
Pictured are Primary 7 schoolchildren making their Confirmations in Derry.

The holy Sacrament is being administered at churches across the Derry Diocese.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography and George Sweeney/ Derry Journal.

Mrs. Forbes P7 class at Good Shepherd Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Michael Canny at Chapel Road Church on Friday last. Included in photo is Mrs. Suzann McCafferty, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mr. Dee Herron's P7 class at Good Shepherd Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Michael Canny at Chapel Road Church on Friday last. Included in photo is Mrs. Suzann McCafferty, Principal and Ms. Catherine Maguire, Classroom Assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Pupils from Mr. Gallagher's P7 class at Holy Child Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Bishop Donal McKeown at St. Mary's Church, Creggan on Friday last. Included in photo is Fr. Ignacio, Fr. McFaul, Mrs. Pat Concannon, Principal, Ms. Sarah Oelve, Ms. Joanne Logue, Mrs. Aine O'Connor, Vice Principal.(Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

ST. PAUL'S PS CONFIRMATION . . . . .Pupils from St. Paul's Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. McGrattan at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday last. Included in photo, fromleft, Ms Quinn, asst, Mrs McKinney, asst, Ms McGinty, P7 teacher, Fr Roni Zacharias, Noel Gallagher, seminarian. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

