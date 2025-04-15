2 . Mr. Dee Herron's P7 class at Good Shepherd Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Michael Canny at Chapel Road Church on Friday last. Included in photo is Mrs. Suzann McCafferty, Principal and Ms. Catherine Maguire, Classroom Assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

