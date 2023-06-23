News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV
Sack race underway at the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 003Sack race underway at the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 003
Sack race underway at the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 003

23 great photos of sack races, welly tossing, spud and spoon and games at Holy Child P.S. Sports Day in Derry

The sun was shining as pupils from Holy Child Primary School enjoyed a fun-filled Sports Day at St Cecilia’s Playing Pitches in Creggan on Monday.
By George Sweeney
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:15 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The P4 children were all winners at the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 023

1. The P4 children were all winners at the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 023

The P4 children were all winners at the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 023 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Spud and spoon race underway at the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 007

2. Spud and spoon race underway at the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 007

Spud and spoon race underway at the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 007 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Boys race underway during the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 012

3. Boys race underway during the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 012

Boys race underway during the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 012 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Girls sprint competition at the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 022

4. Girls sprint competition at the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 022

Girls sprint competition at the Holy Child Primary School sports day held on Monday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 022 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Derry