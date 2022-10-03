News you can trust since 1772
Sixth formers pictured at the Crana College Formal held in the Inshowen Gateway Hotel on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 066

23 photos from Crana College Formal in Buncrana, Donegal

Senior students from Crana College turned out in their finery for their school formal at Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana.

By George Sweeney
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:03 pm

The young people formed a glamorous parade through the town before arriving for the gala event.

1. Serena Barron and Leah Gillespie attended the Crana College Formal held in the Inshowen Gateway Hotel on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 070

2. Sylvia Kirkegaarh and Jessica Buchanan pictured at the Crana College Formal held in the Inshowen Gateway Hotel on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 067

3. Reece O’Donnell and Sophie Black were at the Crana College Formal held in the Inshowen Gateway Hotel on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 061

4. Oran Wilson and Eimear McKinney pictured at the Crana College Formal held in the Inshowen Gateway Hotel on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 062

