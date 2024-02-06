24 photographs of Greenhaw Primary School pupils enjoying visit to the Guildhall

The P5s viewed the exhibits and enjoyed a tour of the historic building before repairing to the mayor’s parlour where they got their autographs signed.
Here is a selection of photographs taken by Jim McCafferty.
1. A Greenhaw Primary School pupil enjoying the exhibits during a visit to the Guildhall.
2. Pupils from Greenhaw Primary School meet the Mayor Patricia Logue in the Guildhall.
3. Greenhaw Primary School pupils meet the Mayor Patricia Logue during a visit to the Guildhall.
4. Greenhaw Primary School pupils enjoying the exhibits during a visit to the Guildhall.
