25 amazing photos from Ulster University graduations in Derry July 2024

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 9th Jul 2024, 09:52 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 10:09 BST
Years of studying and hard work has paid off, congratulations to all the graduates!

(Photos from Ulster University/Nigel McDowell)

Law graduates Abbey McCafferty, Jessica Doneghey and Leah Mark graduate from Ulster University in Derry on Monday July 8. (Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University)

1. Law graduates Abbey McCafferty, Jessica Doneghey and Leah Mark graduate from Ulster University in Derry~Londonderry on Monday 08 July. (Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University)

Professor Alison Gallagher, Head of the Doctoral College; Dr Gary McDermott, Faculty of Life and Health Sciences; Dr Ruairidh Harrigan, Faculty of Life and Health Sciences; Dr Brian Crossan, School of Arts and Humanities; Professor Sonja McIlfatrick, Dean of the Ulster University Doctoral College at the Ulster University graduations in Derry on Monday July 8. (Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University)

2. Professor Alison Gallagher, Head of the Doctoral College; Dr Gary McDermott, Faculty of Life and Health Sciences; Dr Ruairidh Harrigan, Faculty of Life and Health Sciences; Dr Brian Crossan, School of Arts and Humanities; Professor Sonja McIlfatrick, Dean of the Ulster University Doctoral College at the Ulster University graduations in Derry~Londonderry on Monday 8 July. (Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University)

Renewable Energy Engineering graduates Reece Irvine (left) and Stuart Lecky (right), from Ballymena, graduate from Ulster University in Derry on Monday July 8. (Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University)

3. Renewable Energy Engineering graduates Reece Irvine (left) and Stuart Lecky (right), from Ballymena, graduate from Ulster University in Derry~Londonderry on Monday 08 July. (Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University)

Seamus Barr from Derry graduates with a degree in Computer Science from Ulster University in Derry on Monday July 8. (Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University)

4. Seamus Barr from Derry graduates with a degree in Computer Science from Ulster University in Derry~Londonderry on Monday 8 July. (Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University)

