50% cut to special needs budget branded ‘attack on vulnerable’ and ‘amputation’ of service

Derry City & Strabane District Council Governance & Strategic Planning Committee blasted the Department of Education’s decision to reduce funding from £22m to £11m.

Members agreed to write to the Department expressing ‘alarm’ at what were described as ‘drastic funding cuts’ in a proposal by People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin.

"DE has decided that they are going to slash the budget from £22m to £11m and I think that this is going to impact a lot of children who may not now receive additional support in their schools.

Councillor in Derry have strongly criticised cuts to the budget for Special Educational Needs coordinators.

“It is going to impact the staff, the SEN coordinators, it will have an overall impact I think inside the schools. It is not an acceptable way for DE to treat children, especially some of the most vulnerable.

“I've already been contacted by quite a few parents. Some parents were actually sending me videos of their children, before and after they received special educational help in the schools, and they are very worried about what the next year will bring,” said Colr. Harkin.

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Boggs said: “There is nobody in schools, there is no parent, who can even think about the impact these cuts are going to have because any teacher you speak to, any SEN coordinator you speak to, anybody that comes in from EA will tell you the exact same thing - we are already under immense pressure. There are teachers who are working harder than ever to try and support young people.”

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly blasted: “Once again the most vulnerable in society are being attacked. There is no other way to put it and this will have a knock-on effect, an immediate knock-on effect on the carers and parents.

"This will have a further effect on vulnerable children and young people as they get older. It is an absolute disgrace and it is not acceptable.

“I'm sure every councillor in here at this time of year has been approached by the parents of children with additional needs who find it difficult with regards to the allocation of school places and you can see the stress that this causes to parents and in particular the very, very negative effect this will have on the children while other children will be allocated schools.”

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney described the cut as ‘extremely alarming’.

"I have been an elected representative for just ten years and over that time we are seeing more and more families coming to us looking for help for children who have special educational needs whether it is...supporting schools, support with benefits or access to services.

"There is an increasing demand out there and the very fact that the DE are suggesting that they are going to cut it is extremely, extremely confusing to me.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said: “When I retired from teaching 25 years ago special needs had been underfunded and it has progressively been underfunded for decades.