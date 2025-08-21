55 great pictures from GCSE results day at schools across Derry

By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:33 BST
Pictured are students, relatives and staff from St Mary’s College, Foyle College, St Columb’s College, St Joseph’s College and Oakgrove College as pupils received their GCSE results on Thursday.

Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Eoghan Curran gets a proud handshake from dad as mum and brother look on at St. Columb's College on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Deirdre McLaughlin, Principal, pictured with some of the students who collected their 'O' Level results at Foyle College on Thursday morning.

A happy Ben Curran proudly shows his GCSE results to the family on Thursday morning at St. Joseph's Boys School. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

St. Mary's College student Erinn McCafferty proudly shows her GCSE results to mum Sharon and sister Mollie on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

