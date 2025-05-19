61% of Derry schools in the red with collective deficit of £6,487,559

Sixty-one per cent of controlled and maintained schools in Derry recorded budget deficits at the end of March, according to the Department for Education.

More than half (61 per cent) of 49 nurseries, primaries and secondary schools were in the red with 30 running a collective deficit of £6,487,559.

Nineteen schools posted a combined surplus of £4,491,951 at the end of the financial year.

This left an accumulated combined balance across the 49 controlled and maintained schools of -£1,995,608.

Details of the Education Authority’s 2024-25 Provisional Outturn, which include the accumulated surplus and deficit position of controlled and maintained schools in Derry, were released by Education Minister Paul Givan following an Assembly Question from Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.

Mr. Delargy commented: “A number of schools, from nursery settings right up to post-primary, are dealing with significant budget deficits, sometimes running into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

"Fifteen years of punitive British government austerity has drained our schools of the necessary tools and resources they need to give our children the best start in life.

"As a former teacher, I know first-hand the incredible work that teachers and school leaders carry out in Derry. However, these financial constraints will clearly impact schools' ability to deliver for pupils as they struggle to make ends meet."

Mr. Delargy spoke of growing challenges facing schools in the North particularly the increasing number of children with special educational needs (SEN).

“It is time for the British government to end its persistent agenda of savage cuts. The British government must fairly fund the Executive to enable ministers to invest in frontline services and support children, families, and communities,” he declared.