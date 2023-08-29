News you can trust since 1772
There were celebrations at Lumen Christi as pupils picked up their GCSE results recently.
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST
Staff, pupils and family members gathered at the Bishop Street grammar school to hail a stellar set of results achieved by the pupils over the past two years.

Here is a selection of photographs.

Dearbhla, Niamh, Rosie and Aoibheann celebrating with Miss Hughes, Year Head.

Dearbhla, Niamh, Rosie and Aoibheann celebrating with Miss Hughes, Year Head. Photo: Tom Heaney

Brother and sister, Jack and Juliet, with their proud dad, Mrs Mc Caffrey & Mrs McCauley, College Principal, enjoying their excellent results.

Brother and sister, Jack and Juliet, with their proud dad, Mrs Mc Caffrey & Mrs McCauley, College Principal, enjoying their excellent results. Photo: Tom Heaney

Sisters, Molly and Aileen, with their proud mum on GCSE Results Day.

Sisters, Molly and Aileen, with their proud mum on GCSE Results Day. Photo: Tom Heaney

Mrs McCauley, College Principal, congratulating Grace, Aebha and Manusri

Mrs McCauley, College Principal, congratulating Grace, Aebha and Manusri Photo: Tom Heaney

