There were celebrations at Lumen Christi as pupils picked up their GCSE results recently.
Staff, pupils and family members gathered at the Bishop Street grammar school to hail a stellar set of results achieved by the pupils over the past two years.
Here is a selection of photographs.
Dearbhla, Niamh, Rosie and Aoibheann celebrating with Miss Hughes, Year Head. Photo: Tom Heaney
Brother and sister, Jack and Juliet, with their proud dad, Mrs Mc Caffrey & Mrs McCauley, College Principal, enjoying their excellent results. Photo: Tom Heaney
Sisters, Molly and Aileen, with their proud mum on GCSE Results Day. Photo: Tom Heaney
Mrs McCauley, College Principal, congratulating Grace, Aebha and Manusri Photo: Tom Heaney