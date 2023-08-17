7 photographs of St. Mary’s College pupils receiving their A-Level results
The class of 2022/23 returned to St. Mary’s College on Thursday to pick up their A-Level and AS-Level examination results.
By Staff Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST
For many it will have been their last visit to the Northland Road campus before the school leaving St. Mary’s College pupils headed off to third and higher level education, to careers in the world of work or to various other pastures new.
Here is a selection of photographs of the Year 13 and Year 14 pupils receiving their A-Level and AS results.