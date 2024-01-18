73 pictures as thousands brave the cold to take part in historic Day of Action in Derry
Sub zero temperatures failed to deter thousands of public sector workers from across the city joining picket lines in the city today. Workers gathered at two rallying points at Sainsbury’s car park and Altnagelvin before setting off for the Diamond and marching together down Shipquay Street to Guildhall Square for the main rally and speeches.
By Kevin Mullan and Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:13 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 13:16 GMT
Photographs by Kevin Mullan and Daire Ní Chanáin.
