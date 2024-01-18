News you can trust since 1772

73 pictures as thousands brave the cold to take part in historic Day of Action in Derry

Sub zero temperatures failed to deter thousands of public sector workers from across the city joining picket lines in the city today. Workers gathered at two rallying points at Sainsbury’s car park and Altnagelvin before setting off for the Diamond and marching together down Shipquay Street to Guildhall Square for the main rally and speeches.
By Kevin Mullan and Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:13 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 13:16 GMT

Photographs by Kevin Mullan and Daire Ní Chanáin.

Striking public sector workers in Derry.

1. WhatsApp Image 2024-01-18 at 11.43.20 (2).jpeg

Striking public sector workers in Derry. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Striking public sector workers in Derry.

2. WhatsApp Image 2024-01-18 at 11.39.52.jpeg

Striking public sector workers in Derry. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Striking public sector workers in Derry.

3. WhatsApp Image 2024-01-18 at 11.26.33.jpeg

Striking public sector workers in Derry. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Striking workers at the picketline at Altnagelvin.

4. WhatsApp Image 2024-01-18 at 10.06.17 (1).jpeg

Striking workers at the picketline at Altnagelvin. Photo: AN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:Altnagelvin