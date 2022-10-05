Here is a selection of photographs that were taken by Stephen Latimer.
1. Year 8 Pupil of the Year nominees with Mrs Brónach O’Hare (V.P), Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher) and Mrs Emer McCaffrey (Head of Year 8)
Photo: Stephen Latimer
2. Year 10 Pupil of the Year nominees with Mrs Siobhan McCauley (Principal), Mrs Suzanne Deery (Head of Key Stage 3) and Mrs Siobhan Matthewson (Senior Teacher).
Photo: Stephen Latimer
3. Students who achieved School Ethos Awards with: Mrs Siobhan McCauley (Principal), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (V.P), Mrs Suzanne Deery (Head of Key Stage 3), Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher) and Mrs Emer McCaffrey (Head of Year 8).
Photo: Stephen Latimer
4. Students who achieved KS3 Pupil of Year. Front row: L/R Mrs Suzanne Deery (Head of Key Stage 3), Mrs Siobhan McCauley (Principal) and Mrs Emer McCaffrey (Head of Year 8). Back Row: L/R Fionn Mc Gilloway, Ava Doherty, Rose Mc Laughlin, Albin Manoj, Grace Flanagan and Conor Feeney.
Photo: Stephen Latimer