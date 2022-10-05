News you can trust since 1772
Students in Year 9 who received the Pupil of the Year Award L/R Fionn Mc Gilloway, Mrs Siobhan McCauley (Principal) Ava Doherty, Mrs Suzanne Deery (Head of Key Stage 3)

8 pictures of Lumen Christi College junior prizegiving

There were celebrations at Lumen Christi College recently as the Bishop Street grammar school held its annual junior prizegiving.

By Stephen Latimer
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 5:48 pm

Here is a selection of photographs that were taken by Stephen Latimer.

Year 8 Pupil of the Year nominees with Mrs Brónach O’Hare (V.P), Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher) and Mrs Emer McCaffrey (Head of Year 8)

Photo: Stephen Latimer

Year 10 Pupil of the Year nominees with Mrs Siobhan McCauley (Principal), Mrs Suzanne Deery (Head of Key Stage 3) and Mrs Siobhan Matthewson (Senior Teacher).

Photo: Stephen Latimer

Students who achieved School Ethos Awards with: Mrs Siobhan McCauley (Principal), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (V.P), Mrs Suzanne Deery (Head of Key Stage 3), Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher) and Mrs Emer McCaffrey (Head of Year 8).

Photo: Stephen Latimer

Students who achieved KS3 Pupil of Year. Front row: L/R Mrs Suzanne Deery (Head of Key Stage 3), Mrs Siobhan McCauley (Principal) and Mrs Emer McCaffrey (Head of Year 8). Back Row: L/R Fionn Mc Gilloway, Ava Doherty, Rose Mc Laughlin, Albin Manoj, Grace Flanagan and Conor Feeney.

Photo: Stephen Latimer

