Eighty-one children in Derry and Strabane were being home educated at home in 2023/24.

That’s 7.6 per cent of the 1,059 pupils being home-educated across the North.

Twenty-six of the Derry-Strabane pupils were at primary level, with 55 at secondary level.

Education Minister Paul Givan released the details in response to an Assembly Question.

"The legislative position in Northern Ireland is that parents are responsible for ensuring their child receives an education, at school or otherwise,” Mr. Givan stated.

“Parents may therefore choose to educate their children at home rather than register them at a school and they may choose to deregister their child from school with the intention of educating them at home.

“Whilst the EA is aware of children who have attended and subsequently been deregistered from a school, there is no duty on parents who have never registered their child at a school to inform the Department of Education or the EA if they have chosen to educate their children at home.”