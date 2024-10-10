81 children in Derry/Strabane being educated at home

By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th Oct 2024, 17:21 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 17:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Eighty-one children in Derry and Strabane were being home educated at home in 2023/24.

That’s 7.6 per cent of the 1,059 pupils being home-educated across the North.

Twenty-six of the Derry-Strabane pupils were at primary level, with 55 at secondary level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Education Minister Paul Givan released the details in response to an Assembly Question.

Eighty-one children in Derry and Strabane were being home educated in 2023/24.Eighty-one children in Derry and Strabane were being home educated in 2023/24.
Eighty-one children in Derry and Strabane were being home educated in 2023/24.

"The legislative position in Northern Ireland is that parents are responsible for ensuring their child receives an education, at school or otherwise,” Mr. Givan stated.

Parents may therefore choose to educate their children at home rather than register them at a school and they may choose to deregister their child from school with the intention of educating them at home.

“Whilst the EA is aware of children who have attended and subsequently been deregistered from a school, there is no duty on parents who have never registered their child at a school to inform the Department of Education or the EA if they have chosen to educate their children at home.”

Related topics:Paul GivanStrabaneDerryParentsNorthNorthern IrelandDepartment of Education

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice