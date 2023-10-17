89% of North West Regional College leavers were in employment or education six months after graduation

NWRC Strand Road Campus

The report, titled ‘Further Education Outcomes for the Year 2021/22’ provides a snapshot of Further Education college leavers in the North West.

It illustrates the experiences of Further Education college leavers after completing and achieving a regulated qualification at Level 3 or below in the Further Education sector during the academic year 2021/22.

The experiences of those who received Level 4 or higher qualifications are researched separately.

Of the 89 per cent who reported a ‘positive outcome’ – the Department for Economy’s terminology – at North West Regional College, 56 per cent were in employment and a further 33 per cent were re-enrolled in education, either at Further Education or Higher Education.

Only five per cent of leavers were unemployed, with a further six per cent falling under the category of ‘other’.

Across the six Further Education colleges in the North, 91 per cent of leavers reported a positive outcome. This means they were either in employment, further study, or both six months after receiving their qualification.

Fifty-eight per cent of leavers in Further Education were in employment six months after achieving their qualifications, and a further third (33 per cent) of FE college leavers were re-enrolled in education six months after receiving their college.