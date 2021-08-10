A-Level and GCSE results this week in Northern Ireland : Informed decisions crucial - Minister

With the A level results being published today and GSCE results following on 12 August the Minister said: “For many young people, obtaining their results will be the most important juncture in their academic life so far and it can also often present a crossroads in their career path. Making informed decisions is crucial to effective career planning and I would encourage students to take advantage of impartial careers guidance in order to make well informed decisions.

“My Department’s Careers Service can help young people align their career aspirations with the immediate and future needs of the labour market. Careers advisers have access to up-to-date information on employment trends provided by the Department’s economists and offer impartial advice and guidance on a range of career pathways, including further and higher education, training and employment including apprenticeships and higher level apprenticeships.”

The Minister concluded: “I’d like to take this opportunity to offer my very best wishes to those either receiving or waiting for their results and reassure you that the Careers Service is ready and waiting to help you access the path best suited to you and your career ambitions.”

Teenagers will receive their A-level and GCSE results this week.

Head of the Careers Service, Frances O’Hara, said: “This is an important and sometimes daunting time for young people receiving results and I would like to encourage students to take advantage of the free professional advice and guidance available from our careers advisers to help you take the next step. Young people and parents can also access useful information at www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/careers.

“If you need immediate advice and guidance following your results please use the Careers Service online webchat facility. This can be accessed at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/chat-with-a-careers-adviser. You can contact a careers adviser by clicking on the ‘Chat with an adviser’ button, or you can speak with an adviser by calling 0300 200 7820.

“Webchat and phone opening hours will be extended over the results period and advisers will be available via webchat and telephone from 9:30am to 7:00pm on Tuesday 10 August through to Friday 13 August.