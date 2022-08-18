A-Level results Derry, Strabane, Limavady: How to access free webchat and phone advice line

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 25,000 students are set to get their A-Level and AS results across the north today ahead of GSCE results following on August 25.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “My ambition is that Northern Ireland has a skilled workforce that underpins my Department’s 10X vision for our economy. For many young people, obtaining exam results is an exciting and important milestone in their lives and the epitome of their academic life so far and I would encourage them to take advantage of professional careers guidance in order to make well informed decisions which will affect their future career choices.”

The Minister continued: “As students receive their results many will be delighted while others may be disappointed, however I would like to reassure both students and parents / carers that help and advice is available during this time. My Department’s Careers Service has access to up-to-date information on employment trends provided by the Department’s economists. They can offer impartial advice and guidance on a range of career choices, including further and higher education, training and employment including apprenticeships, and higher level apprenticeships.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to offer my very best wishes to those either receiving or waiting for their results and reassure you that the Careers Service is ready and waiting to help you access the path best suited to you and your career ambitions.”

Deputy Head of the Careers Service Christina Kelly said: “Following disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year many students sat formal exams for the first time. I would like to encourage students to take advantage of the professional advice and guidance available from your careers adviser to help you take the next step. Young people and parents can access useful information at www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/careers.

“If you need immediate advice and guidance following your results please use the Careers Service online webchat facility. This can be accessed at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/chat-with-a-careers-adviser. You can contact a careers adviser by clicking on the ‘Chat with an adviser’ button, or you can speak with an adviser by calling 0300 200 7820.

“Webchat and phone opening hours will be extended over the results period and advisers will be available via webchat and telephone from 9.30am to 7.00pm on Thursday and Friday of Results Week”.

Meanwhile teachers in the north have cautioned that the 2022 exam season has been ‘far from normal’.

Jacquie White, General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union, said that although the situation was touted as largely ‘back to normal’ it was still substantially altered from its pre-covid state.