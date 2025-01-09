Aeroplane cabin crew, bee-keeping and IT among new courses at NWRC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North West Regional College (NWRC) has said they are ‘buzzing’ to launch a new suite of short courses which will be available in 2025 and which are aimed at boosting the employability of students.

The college has just published the 2025 short part-time course guide on their website, which includes courses such as – Introduction to Cabin Crew, a six-week Bee Keeping course, a four week First Aid Course, Flower Arranging, Holistic Therapies, Electric Vehicle, new Maths courses, Food Safety, Chocolate Skills and much more.

A spokesperson said: “NWRC is a great place to learn, offering accredited courses, flexible learning with courses available during the day and evenings, and new skills you need to boost your career and prepare you for exciting new job opportunities.

“The college is particularly delighted to introduce a new range of courses this year which have been created following consultation with local employers.

NWRC Student Zuzanna Rotuska and Shéa Devine help launch the 2025 Short Course Guide. (pic Martin McKeown)

“There are also courses to encourage students who want to try something new in 2025, learn a new skill, or even fulfil a long-held ambition.”

Courses are available at campuses in Strand Road, Limavady & Strabane and range in duration from 2 weeks to 18 weeks. All the short courses are accredited, with course fees “that won’t break the bank”.

"Brighten up the dreary winter nights by getting out gaining new confidence and discovering your talents,” the spokesperson said, adding:

“Many of the courses on offer provide an ideal taster for those who have been away from education for some time, and with its fantastic facilities and resources, returning to study at NWRC is certain to be a pleasant surprise for many.

“The new preliminary beekeeping course starts on March 6 and is a practical and informative course providing the necessary knowledge and skills to get established in beekeeping. It covers the basics of beekeeping, setting up an apiary, acquiring bees, hive management, swarm control, disease control and honey production.

“For the first time, NWRC is running a Level 2 Introduction to Cabin Crew beginning in February. This qualification covers the role of cabin crew, airline health, safety and security, how to respond to planned and unplanned emergencies on-board an aircraft, selling products and services to passengers and making passenger announcements on-board aircraft. It’s never been easier to take the first step towards your dream job at 30,000 feet!

“Applications are also open for the Men into Healthcare Programme. This FREE 18-week Level 2 certificate is open to men of all ages and aims to break barriers, empower men, and diversify the healthcare sector.

“You can also apply for the 16-week Kickstart to IT course aimed at fast-tracking students into a career within the IT sector.

“Whether you’re interested in fitness, nutrition, or mental health, our Health and Wellness Courses offer the tools to transform both your life and the lives of others. Accredited by leading industry bodies, these flexible courses help you build a solid foundation in health and wellness practices.”

For more information on the various courses available at North West Regional College download the 2025 short course guide at https://www.nwrc.ac.uk/study/course-guide