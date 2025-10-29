Alastair and Robert to receive honorary awards at NWRC graduation in Derry

Two local figures whose work has played a crucial role in building and strengthening the region’s economy, are to receive honorary awards at the North West Regional College Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Robert O’Brien and Alastair Cameron will be among the hundreds of students to be acknowledged as Graduates from the College’s Class of 2025 at the ceremony in the Millennium Forum, on October 30.

Robert O’Brien is a proud local man whose entrepreneurial spirit has left a lasting mark on his hometown.

Born and raised in the city, he channeled the city’s resilience and ambition into founding two successful companies. His last venture, MetaCompliance, has grown into a global leader, creating jobs and showcasing the region’s potential on the world stage. With a deep commitment to his community, Robert’s journey reflects determination and a belief that big dreams can thrive locally.

Honorary Award Recipients at NWRC's Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony - Robert O'Brien and Alastair Cameron. (pic Martin McKeown)

Alastair Cameron is the founder of TechTides, an inaugural Derry-based Tech Conference focused on showcasing, supporting and driving innovation across the NI and Irish tech ecosystem, with the aim of putting TechTides on the map as an annual event in the Irish tech ecosystem.

Prior to launching TechTides, Alastair was NWRC’s first entrepreneur in residence, supporting students on their first steps into business. He also co-founded Startacus, a platform, space and community for startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

With a background in community building and a passion for connecting founders, investors, and ecosystem enablers, Alastair has spent over a decade championing early-stage innovation and creative entrepreneurship.

Recently Alastair was diagnosed with a serious illness but says the momentum from the Techtides Project drives him forward.

Graduates of Art & Design, Business, Computing, Construction, Engineering and Science, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Health & Social Care, Hospitality, Tourism, Sport, Media, Music, and Performing Arts will gather at the Millennium Forum with friends and family to mark the successful completion of courses undertaken at the College’s Strand Road, Limavady and Strabane Campuses.

The college’s graduation ceremony was being held this week at the Millennium Forum in Derry and the host for the event has been announced as BBC presenter Barra Best.

The ceremony is also due to streamed live on NWRC’s YouTube channel on Thursday, October 30.