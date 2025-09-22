Allstate launches North West Digital Hub and Future Innovators Competition in Derry

Derry will play host to an exciting new chapter in digital innovation this September, with Allstate set to officially launch its new North West Digital Hub this week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub will be launched at the Everglades Hotel on Thursday.

The launch will also mark the beginning of the Allstate Future Innovators competition, a new educational initiative delivered in partnership with Software NI and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will run across seven pilot schools in Derry and Strabane, providing 3,500 young people with the opportunity to develop their digital skills while engaging with important themes around road safety.

Lexie and Myles, St. Johns Primary School

Supported through a £30,000 grant from The Allstate Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit committed to empowering youth, digital equipment will be shared across participating schools. This funding will give students access to new tools and resources designed to spark creativity, encourage digital literacy, and build the future-ready skills that will shape tomorrow’s workforce.

The competition, themed ‘Code for the Road – Safe Driving in a Digital World’, challenges pupils to use block coding to create apps, games, or simulations that encourage safe driving habits.

By blending innovation with social responsibility, the initiative aims to inspire the next generation of digital leaders while making a meaningful contribution to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen McKeown, Global Vice President and Managing Director of Allstate Northern Ireland, said: "The launch of our North West Digital Hub represents a major step forward in our mission to support local talent and create meaningful opportunities for young people. Through initiatives like the Future Innovators competition, we are helping to build the skills and confidence that will power the region’s future economy.

Columb Duffy, Bernadette Haughey and Stephen McKeown, Allstate, Neil Hutcheson, Software NI and Teacher Rachel Doherty, with pupils Lexie and Myles from St. Johns Primary School

“The North West has always been a vital part of Allstate Northern Ireland’s story, and we remain deeply committed to its growth and success. We see talent in this region and the potential it holds to become a leading centre for digital innovation. The new hub strengthens our roots in the community and ensures that the North West continues to play a central role in Allstate’s future.

“Allstate Northern Ireland is proud to work alongside our partners and schools to inspire the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow."

Neil Hutcheson, CEO of Software NI, commented: "This is a superb example of industry, education, and community partners working together for the collective benefit. A key part of the Software NI mission is ensuring all young people gain the maximum number of software-related learning opportunities through school. The Allstate NI commitment is significant – it opens immediate opportunities for young people, whilst integrating valuable digital technology learning into the new NI Curriculum."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson, Head of Roads Policing for the PSNI said: “Road safety isn’t only for drivers – it’s for everyone – and that includes passengers, cyclists, pedestrians – everyone who uses our roads.”

Myles and Lexie from St. Johns Primary School with Derry City and Strabane Mayor Cllr Ruairí McHugh, Columb Duffy, Bernadette Haughey and Stephen McKeown, Allstate, Neil Hutcheson, Software NI and Teacher Rachel Doherty, St. Johns Primary School

“This is a brilliant and exciting initiative that will encourage young people to really think about road safety from an early age and understand how important it is and how they can have a positive impact on making our roads safer for everyone."