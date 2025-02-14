Amazing turnout for Pennyburn Credit Union school quiz in Da Vinci’s

There was an amazing turnout with six local primary schools participating: Oakgrove Integrated PS, Steelstown PS, St. Therese’s PS Lenamore, Holy Child PS, St. Patrick’s PS, and Holy Family PS.

What inspired Pennyburn Credit Union to host this school quiz, and why do you feel it’s important to support events like this for young people in the community?

This was our first time hosting the quiz independently, and to be honest, we were a bit apprehensive about getting everything just right. But, not to toot our own horn, we really pulled it off! We're passionate about empowering our community, and events like this are the perfect way to support the next generation. The youth of today are the future of tomorrow – it’s so important for organisations like ours to create opportunities that inspire them. This quiz brought together local schools for an afternoon filled with fun, learning, and community spirit - and we couldn’t be more proud of how it turned out!

How many schools took part, and what was the atmosphere like on the day? Were the students excited, competitive, or maybe even a little nervous?

We had six fantastic local schools participating: Oakgrove Integrated P.S, Steelstown P.S, St Therese’s P.S Lenamore, Holy Child P.S, St Patricks P.S, Holy Family P.S. The atmosphere? Absolutely electric! You could just feel the excitement buzzing in the room from the nervous giggles at the start, to sighs of relief when the tough questions were answered, and then cheers and high-fives as scores were announced. It was such a wholesome day packed with energy, laughter, and a bit of friendly competition!

Were there any standout moments from the quiz that really captured the spirit of the event?

Oh, absolutely! One of the most memorable moments was near the end of the quiz when we had a tie-breaker. Two teams finished with the exact same score, and you could hear the gasps and whispers ripple through the room when we announced the tie-breaker round, really comical. It was a brilliant way to end the event!

How does this quiz align with Pennyburn Credit Union’s values and mission in the community?

The mission of Pennyburn Credit Union is all about promoting and supporting the financial and social well-being of our community. Supporting the youth through initiatives like this quiz ties perfectly into that. We believe in investing in our community and that starts with creating opportunities for young minds to shine. Whether its helping people achieve financial stability with affordable ethical loans or encouraging our youth to learn and grow, we’re here to empower our community at every stage of life.

What kind of feedback did you receive from the schools, teachers, or even the students themselves?

The feedback was fantastic and we were absolutely buzzing about it! Schools and staff had nothing but praise for the event, and it was clear that the kids had an amazing time. Teachers told us how hard their students worked to prepare and how proud they were of their teamwork, knowledge, and sportsmanship. Hearing that from both staff and students made all the effort and planning so worthwhile.

Were there any particular topics or questions in the quiz that stumped the teams or sparked some laughs?

There was definitely one or two questions that attracted a few eyebrow raises and had both adults and kids scratching their heads! I won’t lie, some of the questions were tough and honestly, the kids did better than I probably would have! In fact, a few of the teachers couldn’t resist jotting down their own answers during the quiz, and let’s just say… some of the students outscored the adults! That gave everyone a good laugh.

Can you tell us about the winners of the quiz?

Of course! We had two competitions—Competition A for under 11s and Competition B for under 13s. Both groups answered the same questions, but Competition B had two extra rounds.

For Competition A, it was nail bitingly close between Holy Family Primary School and St.Patrick’s Primary School. It all came down to a tie-breaker, and in the end, St. Patrick’s Primary Schools ‘Shamrock Superstars’ took first place by just one point! Huge congratulations to Aiyana, Darragh, Anna, and Aine for their incredible win!

For Competition B, it became clear from Round 8 or 9, that Steelstown Primary Schools “Brainy Bolts” were on fire! Their team, Kamara, Emily, Jack, and Eoin, breezed through the final rounds and took home the top prize.

Winners were awarded individual medals, a trophy for their school, and a small voucher as a token of congratulations! Every participant also went home with a certificate and a snack pack to celebrate their fantastic efforts.

Will there be more events like this in the future?

Without a question of a doubt! The quiz was an incredible success and we had the teaching staff as well as the pupils asking when the next quiz was. It truly was a fantastic event from start to finish and we’re so grateful to all the schools for their support and participation.

For those who might not know, what role does Pennyburn Credit Union play in the community beyond events like this?

At Pennyburn Credit Union, we’ve been serving the community for 58 years (and we’ll be celebrating our 60th anniversary next year!) Beyond fun events like the school quiz, we provide affordable and ethical loans to help our members and businesses thrive.

We recently partnered with the Foyle Network Foundation and other local organisations to raise awareness about harmful money lending and extortionate interest rates.

Our commitment is to offer fair financial resources and encourage a supportive, educated community. We’re invested in our community and gratefully, our community is invested in us.

1 . Winners of Competition A - St. Patrick's PS Shamrock Superstars (L to R - Frank Doherty (Pennyburn CU CEO), Aine, Aiyana, Darragh and Anna) Winners of Competition A - St. Patrick's PS Shamrock Superstars (L to R - Frank Doherty (Pennyburn CU CEO), Aine, Aiyana, Darragh and Anna) Photo: PmcKane Photo Sales

2 . Winners of Competition B - Steelstown PS Brainy Bolts (L to R - Pennyburn CU CEO Frank Doherty, Eoin, Kamara, Emily and Jack). Winners of Competition B - Steelstown PS Brainy Bolts (L to R - Pennyburn CU CEO Frank Doherty, Eoin, Kamara, Emily and Jack). Photo: PmcKane Photo Sales

3 . Children taking part in the Pennyburn Credit Union quiz. Children taking part in the Pennyburn Credit Union quiz. Photo: PmcKane Photo Sales

4 . Children taking part in the Pennyburn Credit Union quiz. Children taking part in the Pennyburn Credit Union quiz. Photo: PmcKane Photo Sales