Some of the younger children from Holy Child PS waiting in queue to lay flowers at the grotto on Thursday.

Children, staff and parents joined Fr. McFaul for the Annual May Procession from Holy Child PS to St. Mary’s Church on a windy Thursday morning in Creggan.

Carrying flowers, which were laid at the grotto, children joined in the Rosary during their journey and were met in the church grounds by the dulcet tones of the school’s choir under the direction of Mrs. Aine McCabb.

The procession was led by pupils who made their First Holy Communion this year, followed by the P7 children who received Confirmation and the procession continued with the other pupils, staff and parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupil Elsie Martin laid a crown of flowers at the St. Bernadette statue with Fr. McFaul. The crown was made by Elsie with the help of her mum Edel from Stems.

Holy Child PS First Communion children laying flowers at the grotto.

Hymns were sung and prayers recited at the grotto with Fr. McFaul thanking everyone for their attendance and praised the children for taking part in what was a wonderful event.

Speaking after the event, Mrs. Pat Concannon, Principal said despite the weather, the children played their part in the May procession and deserved the treat of ice cream after Thursday’s occasion.

‘I’d like to thank Fr. McFaul for leading this year’s May Procession from the school to St. Mary’s Church grotto. Our children were also very dignified in taking part, and credit to our staff, parents and grandparents who not only walked in procession with the children but lined the route and met us at the church.