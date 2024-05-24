Annual May Procession to St. Mary’s by Holy Child Primary School pupils
Carrying flowers, which were laid at the grotto, children joined in the Rosary during their journey and were met in the church grounds by the dulcet tones of the school’s choir under the direction of Mrs. Aine McCabb.
The procession was led by pupils who made their First Holy Communion this year, followed by the P7 children who received Confirmation and the procession continued with the other pupils, staff and parents.
Pupil Elsie Martin laid a crown of flowers at the St. Bernadette statue with Fr. McFaul. The crown was made by Elsie with the help of her mum Edel from Stems.
Hymns were sung and prayers recited at the grotto with Fr. McFaul thanking everyone for their attendance and praised the children for taking part in what was a wonderful event.
Speaking after the event, Mrs. Pat Concannon, Principal said despite the weather, the children played their part in the May procession and deserved the treat of ice cream after Thursday’s occasion.
‘I’d like to thank Fr. McFaul for leading this year’s May Procession from the school to St. Mary’s Church grotto. Our children were also very dignified in taking part, and credit to our staff, parents and grandparents who not only walked in procession with the children but lined the route and met us at the church.
This is one of quite a few events we have between now and the end of the school year and I appeal to the local community to come along and show their support to the school.’
