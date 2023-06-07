Appointment of Ms Caroline Doherty as new Moville Community College Principal announced

She replaces Mr Anthony Doogan who is retiring from the post this summer.

Originally from Clonmany, Caroline has been Deputy Principal of Moville Community College since September 2020, having previously taught in Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana and in Dublin.

Moville Community College is one of three post-primary schools managed by Donegal ETB in Inishowen with a school population of in excess of 600 students.

Newly-appointed Principal of Moville Community College, Ms Caroline Doherty.

Speaking about her new appointment, Caroline said: “I am very happy to be appointed to the position of Principal of Moville Community College. I look forward to continuing the great work of our outgoing Principal Anthony Doogan and building on the proud traditions of our school community. The role of Principal will bring many new challenges, including the development of our new school building. The coming years will be an exciting time for everyone at Moville Community College and for the entire community of Moville.”

In congratulating Caroline on her appointment, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said: “I am delighted to congratulate Caroline on her appointment as the new Principal. With her extensive experience in education, strong leadership abilities, and unwavering commitment to student success, I am confident that Caroline will bring positive and transformative changes in the development of Moville Community College. Caroline will make a seamless transition to the role having worked as Deputy Principal under the outgoing Principal, Mr Anthony Doogan.

“Anthony, with the staff of the school, created a dynamic and inclusive learning environment that empowered and inspired students. I now look forward to the ongoing development and growth ahead for the school,” he added.

Chief Executive Anne McHugh said, “I very much welcome the appointment of Caroline to Moville Community College. Our mission is to offer education and training opportunities that help students to achieve their full potential and to contribute to the social, cultural and economic life of their communities. Our Principals play a pivotal role within our schools in leading the senior management team and their contribution is central to the delivery.”

Moville Community College is one of fifteen of the county’s twenty-seven post-primary schools and one of three in Inishowen, under the management of Donegal ETB, the county’s largest education and training provider. The ETB is also a trustee partner for a further eight Community and Comprehensive schools in the county. Over 5,600 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools in 2022.