Atlantic Innovation Corridor project will have a Derry hub

The Atlantic Innovation Corridor - part of the Irish Government’s North-South Research Programme - is a collaboration focusing on themes such as rural entrepreneurial ecosystems, business scaling, female entrepreneurship, digitalisation, freight connectivity and mental health.

NUI Galway and Ulster University are its lead partners with the University of Limerick and Galway Mayo Institute of Technology co-partners on the research.

Its research team will have hubs in Derry and Limerick, administered by a third hub in Galway.

Details of the four-year project were recently announced by the Taoiseach and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris.

The Atlantic Innovation Corridor involves a series of research work programmes on sustainable regional development for the north-west of the island, the west and mid-west.

Among the issues to be explored are international freight transport connectivity through the north-west of the island, including rail connectivity and the potential of Foyle Port.

Professor Jim Livesey, Vice President Research and Innovation at NUI Galway and Principal Investigator for the Atlantic Innovation Corridor, believes this new investment in large-scale social science research will create a resource for the region and the country.