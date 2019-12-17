Bilingual first aid training for Irish school pupils

Pupils from the Gaelscoil Na Daroige were given the chance to experience a bi-lingual first aid course last week.

The children received an ‘Everyday First Aid’ training session by the British Red Cross. The training course aims to help students learn and understand key lifesaving skills in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

The British Red Cross’ Crisis Education team works in partnership with youth organisations across the North West to provide a range of humanitarian and first aid education.

Trainer Geraldine Fitzpatrick said the work is vital.

“Young people today face many challenges as they grow towards adulthood and it’s really important that they know how to keep themselves, their friends and their families safe. We believe first aid is an essential life skill which they can carry with them.

“Youngsters often tell us that learning first aid changes the way they view situations and risks and gives them more confidence to deal with potentially dangerous situations. It’s a skill we’d like to see all young people learning as part of the school curriculum.”

School Principal, Fiachra O Donghaile said: “We were very happy to be able to offer our children the opportunity to learn some important new skills and, as ever, they impressed us with their mature and inquisitive approach, asking lots of questions and really making the most of Geraldine’s expertise.

“We had some great discussions around specialised first aid vocabulary.

“We hope that the experience will stand every student in good stead and might even inspire some of them to find out more about careers in first aid, healthcare, paramedic and other caring professions.”