Blow for Culmore Primary School integrated bid as Paul Givan rejects proposal

A bid by Culmore Primary School to secure Integrated status has been dealt a blow after Paul Givan rejected the proposal.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost two years ago 90 per cent of parents at the historic school voted in favour of a move to transition to Controlled Integrated status.

The proposal has the backing of staff, pupil and parents as well as unanimous support from local MLAs and councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr. Givan, the Education Minister, has now issued a ‘do not approve’ decision in relation to a Development Proposal to ‘transform to Controlled Integrated Status, with effect from September 1, 2025 or as soon as possible thereafter’.

Education Minister Paul Givan

Mr. Givan’s decision was published by the Department for Education on Thursday.

"The Department’s analysis concludes Culmore PS is not a sustainable school and there is no evidence that would suggest it could become sustainable in the future even as a integrated school, given the declining enrolment at the school, declining demographics in the area, especially at primary school age there is no evidence that increasing numbers of children may decide to attend the school from neighbouring County Donegal.

"There are available places at Oakgrove IPS, and there are sufficient places to meet current demand as it could accommodate those pupils who wish to have Integrated Education and is within reasonable travelling distance,” the decision notice states.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Board of Governors of Culmore PS and the EA have been informed.

The historic Derry school currently has Controlled status.

The school’s approved admissions and enrolment numbers are 16 and 95 respectively, according to the Development Proposal decision published last Thursday by the Department.

Culmore Primary School was opened by The Honourable The Irish Society in 1867.

In its Case for Change submitted to the Department the school noted that its ‘relationship with The Irish Society continues today with their visit to the annual prize-giving and regular communication throughout the year’ and that ‘the work that the Irish Society does in the city and beyond is very much reflected in the school’s values and drive towards Integration’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school argued that it was already naturally Integrated noting that ‘progressive approaches have already been embedded in the school and it is continually developing and becoming more diverse and inclusive every year’.