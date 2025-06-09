Body Massage student Kate Sweeney encourages people to study part time at North West Regional College (NWRC)
Kate Sweeney has just completed the Level 3 Certificate in Body Massage at North West Regional College (NWRC) and says studying is ‘great for the brain at any age’.
With a career that includes working in a bank, a nightclub, and running her own gym and beauty salon, Kate is far from slowing down.
In fact, she’s already planning her next move — a part time course in reflexology or sports massage in September 2025.
Kate says it’s important to keep your mind active and embrace new skills.
She added: “I’ve had an interest in health and wellbeing all my life, and I enjoy going to Yoga and Pilates classes. I previously taught exercise and keep-fit and wanted to learn Sports Massage therapy which requires the Level 3 qualification in body massage first.”
The Level 3 course, held one night a week at NWRC’s Strand Road campus, challenged Kate in a positive way.
“Attending classes during the dark winter evenings pushed me out of my comfort zone,” she explained. “Our lecturer, Siobhan Cusack, was marvellous — nothing was ever too much. The class was made up of people of all ages, and besides the learning, the social element was important. We all helped each other.
“I hope that people would look at my experience and it would give them the confidence to learn something new.”
Courses in body massage are available at campuses in Strand Road, Limavady and Strabane.
NWRC has just opened applications for part time courses starting from September 2025 ranging from beekeeping, cabin crew, fast track in I.T., song-writing, cyber security, bookkeeping, introduction to Youtubing, Hallowe’en make up, baby massage, flower arranging, GCSE Science, Maths and English and much more.
With hundreds of courses to choose from, local people are being encouraged to take the plunge at learning something new, try a new hobby. or upskill to help them progress on their chosen career paths.
Course information is now available to view online at www.nwrc.ac.uk/parttime where you can also apply online.
Businesses and individuals interested in Skills Funding can get more information by emailing [email protected].
