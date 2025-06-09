Body Massage student Kate Sweeney encourages people to study part time at North West Regional College (NWRC)

A student who began learning body massage in her 70s hopes her journey will inspire others to consider part-time study.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Sweeney has just completed the Level 3 Certificate in Body Massage at North West Regional College (NWRC) and says studying is ‘great for the brain at any age’.

With a career that includes working in a bank, a nightclub, and running her own gym and beauty salon, Kate is far from slowing down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, she’s already planning her next move — a part time course in reflexology or sports massage in September 2025.

Kate Sweeney

Kate says it’s important to keep your mind active and embrace new skills.

She added: “I’ve had an interest in health and wellbeing all my life, and I enjoy going to Yoga and Pilates classes. I previously taught exercise and keep-fit and wanted to learn Sports Massage therapy which requires the Level 3 qualification in body massage first.”

The Level 3 course, held one night a week at NWRC’s Strand Road campus, challenged Kate in a positive way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Attending classes during the dark winter evenings pushed me out of my comfort zone,” she explained. “Our lecturer, Siobhan Cusack, was marvellous — nothing was ever too much. The class was made up of people of all ages, and besides the learning, the social element was important. We all helped each other.

“I hope that people would look at my experience and it would give them the confidence to learn something new.”

Courses in body massage are available at campuses in Strand Road, Limavady and Strabane.

NWRC has just opened applications for part time courses starting from September 2025 ranging from beekeeping, cabin crew, fast track in I.T., song-writing, cyber security, bookkeeping, introduction to Youtubing, Hallowe’en make up, baby massage, flower arranging, GCSE Science, Maths and English and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With hundreds of courses to choose from, local people are being encouraged to take the plunge at learning something new, try a new hobby. or upskill to help them progress on their chosen career paths.

Course information is now available to view online at www.nwrc.ac.uk/parttime where you can also apply online.

Businesses and individuals interested in Skills Funding can get more information by emailing [email protected].