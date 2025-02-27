Bready pupils place time capsule in Derry's new geodesic Acorn Farm dome

Local children from Bready Jubilee Primary School joined the Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr at St Columb’s Park recently to leave a special message for the future as they placed a time capsule in the foundations of the new Geodesic Dome being built as part of the Acorn Farm Project.

The 20m diameter Dome by Viking Domes from Lithuania, is just one element of a new environmental project set to transform the site, creating an innovative urban growing space for the local community promoting food growing technologies and sustainable practices.

The Acorn Farm is being delivered by Council’s Green Infrastructure Team with support from the UK Government. The contractor is McKelvey Construction from Castlederg and the design team is led by Doran Consulting, Belfast with the dome design by Paul McAllister Architects.

The £6.2 million climate-smart project will assist in achieving climate resilience by incorporating circular economy principles and sustainable energy technologies.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, pictured with Scarlett Buchanan, Kate Buchanan, Rachel Short and Wyatt Williamson from Bready Jubilee PS, placing a time capsule in the foundations of the new Geodesic Dome being built as part of the Acorn Farm Project. Included are, Charlie Beattie, McKelvey Construction, and Jenny Martin, NI area lead, Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government. Lorcan Doherty.

The site will also host a Green Skills learning academy, providing education and training on sustainable food production and environmental conservation. Work will go into the development of new farming systems, optimising growing conditions, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in urban horticulture.

Mayor Seenoi Barr said the project would have a major impact on the local area. “There is no doubt that we are faced with many challenges when it comes to climate. But the message we leave for future generations in our time capsule today is a hopeful one that demonstrates our commitment to changing things for the better.

“The Acorn Farm is an exciting vision of what we hope to achieve in terms of Council’s climate ambitions. The project will promote sustainable living, environmental education, and community involvement and become a hub for local events, activities and learning experiences.”

"It will bring people together with the shared goal of adopting more responsible and sustainable practices that will protect our local environment and ensure a cleaner, greener City and District for future generations.”

The Mayor with pupils and others who attended the event.

In 2015 there was much excitement as a 175-year-old time capsule was unearthed at the former Gwyn’s Institute site during the regeneration of Brooke Park. The lead capsule contained coins, newspapers and a scroll containing the signatures of local dignitaries dating back to 1839.

The new capsule placed at the Dome site holds a selection of images relating to the Acorn Farm project, including digital technical drawings produced by the design team. It also contains worksheets from the children from Bready PS with information on the food we eat today and their predictions of food they think people will eat in 200 years’ time – from 3D burgers to seaweed pizza.

Principal David Bogle said: “Our pupils have been learning all about the importance of sustainable food and have had great fun recording their predictions for the favourite foods of the future.

“It’s so important for young people to know where their food comes from and how we can all play a role in ensuring our environment can support vital food sources in a responsible and sustainable way.”

Pupils with thew time capsule. (Photo: Lorcan Doherty)

The children from Bready PS were joined on site for the placing of the capsule by project partners and the design team. Final preparations are also underway for the handover of the new Gate Lodge building which will greet visitors at the entrance to the site.

UK Minister for Local Growth and Building Safety, Alex Norris, said: “The completed Gate Lodge building is the first step towards an amazing environmental and community hub at St Columb’s Park."

“The Acorn Farm project promises to be a shining example of how hard work and creative thinking can bring new life to disused urban sites, and I will watch its progress with great interest.”