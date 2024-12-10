Buncrana school gets go-ahead to proceed to construction with new build

Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana has been given permission to proceed to construction with its new school building by the Department of Education.

The new school building, which has been given ‘approved to proceed to construction’ under the Department of Education’s Large Scale Capital Programme, will involve the demolition of the existing Sacred Heart and St Columba’s School buildings, the relocation and removal of temporary buildings, and the construction of a new two-storey 25 classroom primary school incorporating eight classrooms for special needs.

The new building of 6,335 square metres will be constructed in two phases.

The third phase will involve the construction of three hardball courts, car parking and associated siteworks.

Scoil Iosagain, Buncrana. Picture: Google Earth.

Welcoming the announcement, Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue, said it’s great news for the school and for the town of Buncrana.

“Scoil Íosagáin received planning permission for a new school in 2022 and got the go-ahead to engage a contractor for the construction of a new school in May.

"I’m delighted to receive confirmation from the Department of Education that the project has now moved to the construction stage.

"Securing a new school for Scoil Íosagáin has been a priority for me since I was first elected as a public representative and I am looking forward to the contractor moving on site and seeing the work commence,” the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine commented.

“I have been working closely with the Minister for Education, Norma Foley on this issue and I thank her and her team of officials for their help and assistance in getting the project to this stage.

Scoil Íosagáin is the largest primary school in Donegal with over 750 pupils and the school is over 100 years old.

“This new build is much needed and confirmation that it is now about to start is excellent news for the school’s staff, pupils, board of management, parents’ association, and for the town of Buncrana,” Minister McConalogue added.