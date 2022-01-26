Chef of the Year Derek Creagh at new free Bootcamp at NWRC in Derry

During this free four-week course, successful applicants will achieve industry-relevant qualifications, develop valuable kitchen skills, and gain a vital understanding of how a commercial kitchen operates.

Participants don’t need any prior experience in catering to apply, and will finish the course with an accredited qualification.

Joining the Bootcamp for a special masterclass is talented chef, Derek Creagh, of Scarpellos. As well a Chef of the Year title to his name, Donegal-born Derek has worked with some of the finest chefs in the country, among them Heston Blumenthal, and in several Michelin starred kitchens including The Fat Duck, Chez Bruce, The Square, and Putney Bridge.

Chef Derek Creagh will deliver a masterclass during NWRC's Chef Bootcamp.

Leyonia Davey, Curriculum Manager for Hospitality and Catering at NWRC, saidthat the Chef Bootcamp provides a pathway to an entry-level chef role, working in the Hospitality and Tourism Industry. She added: “The course is four weeks long including work placement, so we’ll hit the ground running. We will teach you the basic skills required to work in a kitchen, including Knife Cutting Techniques; Practical Food Preparation; Identifying Cuts of Meat, and Commercial Kitchen Processes.

“Our focus will be on skills, qualifications, and industry insight. Delivered onsite at NWRC Strand Road the programme provides participants with the opportunity to gain practical skills and experience in food preparation and basic cookery, alongside qualifications in Food Safety and Food Allergen Awareness.

“The Chef Bootcamp provides a starting point for those interested in a career as a chef and will include masterclasses from local chefs. We are delighted to welcome Derek Creagh to the college for a masterclass where he will share his enthusiasm and passion for cooking.

“The Hospitality and Tourism Industry in Northern Ireland is growing and gaining internal recognition for top quality talent. The industry demand for chefs is ever increasing, and it’s a fantastic career.“

The NI Chef Bootcamp, fully funded by ERAP, is being delivered by all six Further Education Colleges. At the end of the programme, participants will have completed the Level 2 Award in Food Safety for Catering, Level 2 Award in Food Allergen Awareness and Control in Catering, and will have an opportunity to showcase their new skills to a range of employers.