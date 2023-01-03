Chinese Confucius Group visit Steelstown PS in Derry

A group from the local Chinese mandarin community attended Steelstown Primary School last week and took part in various arts and crafts, music and dance with pupils from the school.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Mrs Siobhan Gillen, Principal, Steelstown PS pictured welcoming the Confucius Chinese group to the school last week, where they took part in a number of activities with the pupils. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Steelstown PS pupil Olivia making traditional Chinese masks in class.
3. Jade, Jaydn and Beth showing off some of their artwork during last week’s visit by the Chinese Confucius Group to Steelstown PS.
4. Cui teaches Mandarin to the pupils at Steelstown Primary School during their visit last week.
