Class of ‘25: ‘Choosing UU Derry was choosing hope’ says Kurdish-Irish law graduate Enas Mousa

Enas Mousa is Kurdish, from Syria, and has been living in the North with her family since 2016.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She chose to study law because of its structure, clarity, and the impact it can have when applied with purpose, especially having seen the devastating effects of war in her home country.

She explained: “After living through the Syrian war and experiencing displacement, education became more than learning, it became a form of resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was my way of reclaiming stability, of rising above hardship, and of building a future not just for myself, but for my family. Choosing Ulster was choosing hope, purpose, and the strength to make a difference.”

Enas Mousa outside the Millenium Forum

Enas comments: “I enjoy building strong, well-reasoned arguments and appreciate the discipline it takes to cut through complexity with facts and logic. What motivates me most is knowing that my work can play a real role in helping clients move forward, solve problems, and achieve meaningful results.”

Few can imagine overcoming a challenge as brutal as displacement due to war.

“It disrupted my education and deeply affected my family, but it never broke my spirit,” says Enas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the face of uncertainty, I held onto hope and chose resilience. Every obstacle became a reason to push forward, not pull back. That journey shaped my perspective, strengthened my purpose, and taught me the value of perseverance when everything else feels uncertain.”

Father Marwan Mousa, brother Mohammad Mousa, Enas Mousa, and mother Fahima Faraman

Looking back at her time at UU, Enas says she has many incredible memories. Her achievements include being a member of the Moot Court Board, where she had the organised the UU Internal Moot Competition, the final of which was held at the Supreme Court.

After graduating, Enas will be joining a UK law firm, A&O Shearman.

She says: “I’m eager to learn from some of the best in the field, deepen my understanding of the law in practice, and build the skills that will shape me into the lawyer I aspire to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her time at UU, Enas was nominated as a finalist for the gradireland Legal Undergraduate of the Year Award, sponsored by William Fry LLP.

Enas Mousa with her mother Fahima Faraman

Now graduating at the Millenium Forum she says she’s witnessed first-hand the encouragement and dedication of the lecturers at UU: “It confirmed what I already believed, which is that UU is a place where potential is nurtured.”