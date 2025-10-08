Click Energy launches Young Enterprise partnership at Foyle College in Derry
The partnership was officially launched at Foyle College in Derry, where the students were joined by Andy Porter, Managing Director of Click Energy, and Carol Fitzsimons, CEO of Young Enterprise.
Mr. Porter said: “For us, this partnership is a clear statement that we're backing the talent of tomorrow.
“At Click Energy, we pride ourselves on a culture of innovation, it’s how we deliver better value and service to our customers. We want to see that same drive and entrepreneurial spirit sparked in the next generation.
"By providing sustained, consistent support, we're helping create a continuous platform where young people can develop the creativity, resilience, and business flair they’ll need to lead the way.
“We are delighted to begin this journey with Young Enterprise, reinforcing our commitment to the communities where we operate.”
Ms. Fitzsimons said: “This is a genuine vote of confidence in our young people and our essential work. Having Click Energy commit to a multi-year partnership gives us the crucial stability we need to plan bigger, reach further, and ensure our programmes continue to deliver high-quality, impactful learning experiences across Northern Ireland.
“Their focus on innovation and sustainability is a perfect fit for the challenges our students will face, helping us to tailor our enterprise challenges to the needs of the future economy. It truly empowers us to inspire the next generation of creators and business leaders, ensuring that our vital work in fostering economic development and youth skills will continue long into the future.”