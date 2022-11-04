People who wish to oppose the closure of the Derry school have only until the end of this month to send an objection to the Department of Education.

The former Education Minister Michelle McIlveen was asked for an update on the future of educational provision at Ballougry by SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin before she left office on Friday.

She stated: “Development Proposal (DP) 691 was published by the Education Authority (EA) on September 27, 2022. It proposes that ‘Ballougry Primary School will discontinue with effect from 31 August 2023, or as soon as possible thereafter’.

Ballougry Primary School