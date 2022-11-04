Clock ticking on deadline for Ballougry closure objections
The clock is running down on the two-month period for objections to the closure of Ballyougry Primary School.
People who wish to oppose the closure of the Derry school have only until the end of this month to send an objection to the Department of Education.
The former Education Minister Michelle McIlveen was asked for an update on the future of educational provision at Ballougry by SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin before she left office on Friday.
She stated: “Development Proposal (DP) 691 was published by the Education Authority (EA) on September 27, 2022. It proposes that ‘Ballougry Primary School will discontinue with effect from 31 August 2023, or as soon as possible thereafter’.
“This started a statutory two-month objection period which will end on 28 November 2022, during which time interested parties are able to submit their expressions of support or opposition to the Department of Education (Area Planning Policy Team, Rathgael House, Balloo Road, Bangor Co Down, BT19 7PR) or e-mailed to [email protected]”