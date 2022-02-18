College Corner - Pupils from St Columb’s past and present

Justin McNicholl.

My name is Justin McNicholl and I am from Faughanvale. I attended St Columb’s College from 1994-2001. Those years had a massive impact on my life. From the first three years at Bishop Street running laps of the school for P.E. through to forming a rugby team and hosting an Amnesty International conference at Buncrana Road. The pupils, teachers and priests all had a lasting affect on my character and forged my goal to become a Social Worker that could fight for Social Justice, which I continue to do thanks to St Columb’s. In 1999 I lost my mother in a tragic accident and the way in which everyone throughout St Columb’s emotionally put their arm around me helped me to get through the most difficult of times. I can never thank them all enough for their support and generosity of spirit. I am now happily married to my wife Yvonne and have three wonderful child. I live in Stirling, Scotland and often look back at my time in St Columb’s as some of the best days.

My name is Finton and I am currently a Year 14 student at St Columb’s College. It seems like only yesterday when I first entered the blue gates of St Columb’s, filled with mixed emotions; fear at the immense size of the school alone and the anticipation of what lay ahead. I found the teachers and staff at St Columb’s extremely helpful throughout my studies from Year 8 right up to A level.

An important factor that benefited, and continues to benefit, myself and every pupil is the connection every single teacher has with their students. It is clear to see each teacher cares about every student’s academic progress but also their mental well-being, as many teachers form great relationships with their students. Outside of academic studies, throughout my time at St Columb’s I got to take part in the Gaelic squad and also enhance my refereeing ability (in soccer) through refereeing NI School Cup games. A highlight of my St Columb’s journey was being appointed Deputy Head Boy: a moment that made me and my family very proud. Through being Deputy Head Boy I got to develop qualities such as: leadership, responsibility and working well in a team. In my role as a Senior Prefect I got to work with all year groups throughout the school, particularly Year 8 in helping to ensure they were comfortable in their new environment. I’m not far from finishing my time at St Columb’s but I will always be a member of the St Columb’s community. As Mr Madden said in my Year Group’s first assembly of Year 14: “once a College Boy, always a College Boy.”

Hey, my name is Aodhan and I was at the College from 2013-2020. One of the things I remember most about St. Columb’s is the many opportunities I had there. With the College I was able to join plenty of different competitions and programmes that let me travel across Ireland, England and even to America for a week. I was able to meet so many new people and do things I had never even dreamed of doing before, which completely changed my life. I’ll never forget the time I spent at St. Columb’s as well as the many opportunities that it gave me.

These memories are part of St. Columb’s College’s year of celebration of the school and our city’s patron, St. Columba.