Construction starts on £4.7m Our Lady of Fatima P.S.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen with pupils Oisin and Katie from Listress Primary School and Mullabuoy Primary School at the sod cutting ceremony for the new £4.7 million Our Lady of Fatima Primary School. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty

The investment of £4.7million will provide six classrooms and will cater for up to 125 pupils.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, the Minister said: “This is an important day for everyone involved in the provision of this new school which represents a £4.7million investment by my Department.

“The brand new school will provide modern, high quality accommodation which everyone can be very proud of.

“I fully recognise that schools are very much the hub of any community and this investment will have a powerful impact on the wider local community, creating many positive outcomes, not only through the construction period, but though the wider use of the school.”

Our Lady of Fatima Primary School will be formed from the amalgamation of Listress and Mullabuoy Primary Schools.

Concluding, the Minister said: “I want to wish the pupils, the staff and the school management every success as you embark on this new chapter for your school and I look forward to following development and to see the new school building standing on this site.”

Gerry Campbell, Chief Executive of CCMS, said “The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools is delighted to join with colleagues from DE and EA to officially mark commencement of work at Our Lady of Fatima Primary School. The amalgamation between Listress Primary School and Mullabuoy Primary School to become a six-class base school, is a new chapter for both the school and local community.

“The new school will not only accommodate the changing demographics of the area but will provide all students with the resources and facilities to thrive, grow and reach their full potential.”