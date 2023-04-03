Councillor Logue was commenting after councillors endorsed her motion calling for a comprehensive review of childcare provision and the introduction of a cross-departmental strategy to ensure better support is in place for working parents.

Referring to recent budget announcements across the water, Colr. Logue said: “The cost of childcare is simply crippling for many families. In many cases it can cost as much as a mortgage and is a major barrier to employment, particularly for mothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To add insult to injury, the British Government has announced an extension of free childcare provision in England but provided absolutely no assurance to parents who are struggling here.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue.

“We are still in the midst of a cost of living crisis so I welcome the council's support for my motion because we need to see action on this issue.”

Colr. Logue also called on the DUP to get back into Stormont and out their shoulder to the wheel on this issue with Sinn Féin and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, this would be easier to address if we had an Executive in place so I would also reiterate our call for the DUP to return to power-sharing so that we can get on with delivering progress on a childcare strategy and support to those parents who need it.”