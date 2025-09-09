Councillor Terry Crossan elected Chairperson of Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB)

Donegal County Councillor Terry Crossan has been elected Chairperson of Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB).

Councillor Declan Meehan was elected Deputy Chairperson.

They replace outgoing Chairperson Colr Donal Coyle and outgoing Deputy Chairperson Patsy McVicar.

Donegal ETB is the largest education and training provider in the county. Along with its extensive Further Education and Training (FET) Service, fifteen of the twenty-seven post-primary schools in Co Donegal come under the patronage of Donegal ETB and it is a co-patron/trustee for a further eight Community and Comprehensive schools.

Outgoing Donegal ETB Chairperson Colr Donal Coyle, left, hands over the chain of office to newly elected Donegal ETB Chairperson Colr Terry Crossan.

The ETB also provides outdoor education and training at its centre at Gartan, along with music education and has legal responsibilities for youth work.

In 2024 over 34,000 students availed of education and training through Donegal ETB.

Speaking about his election as Chairperson, Colr Terry Crossan said: “I’m honoured to be elected Chairperson of Donegal ETB. I’d like to congratulate Colr Donal Coyle on the great work he did during his tenure. I hope I can represent the ETB to the best of my ability going forward.”

The Board of Donegal ETB is made up of twelve elected representatives, two staff, two parents, two local industry and three sectoral interest representatives.

The other elected representatives include Colr Ciaran Brogan, Colr Fionán Bradley, Colr Albert Doherty, Colr Donal Coyle, Colr Brian Carr, Colr Martin Farren, Colr Martin Harley, Colr Michael McBride, Colr Pauric McGarvey and Colr Tomás Seán Devine.

Staff representatives are Joanne Donaghy and Kyle Clarke, while parents’ representatives are Geoffrey Browne and Lorraine Doherty.

The remaining five places have been filled by Lorraine Thompson (Donegal Youth Service) representing Youth Work Ireland, Patsy McVicar representing the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) / Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools (ACCS), Stephen McCahill representing the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV), Dr Joanne Gallagher representing the Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) and Edel Ní Chorráin representing Foras na Gaeilge.

Speaking about the appointments, Donegal ETB Chief Executive Anne McHugh said, “I would like to congratulate Colr Terry Crossan and Colr Declan Meehan on their election as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of Donegal ETB.

“It is wonderful to have two colleagues with such vast experience and knowledge of our organisation and I am very much looking forward to working with them so that we can deliver on the final year of our Strategy Statement. The contribution of all our Board members to the management of Donegal ETB’s work is central to our delivery of a quality, learner-centred education and training service and their guidance and support is very much valued by the Executive.”

The current Board will sit for the next four years.