County Derry art graduate who interned at MCQ Alexander McQueen finalist in Gucci Artsthread Global Show

Conor McLaughlin, NWRC Foundation Diploma Studies in Art and Design Graduate, showcases his work when he was a student at the college. (Pic Martin McKeown).

Conor McLaughlin, recently graduated with a First in Fashion Design and Marketing from Northumbria University.

He spent of a year of his degree interning at MCQ Alexander McQueen, and is now asking local people to get behind him by voting for his online showcase.

More than 5,000 students around the world uploaded their end of year projects for the show. Conor has made the shortlist in the Menswear category, where he’s up against students from London, Israel, Rome, and Paris.

Conor McLaughlin pictured with some of his work.

He said: “For the Show I submitted my entire digital graduate collection, consisting of branding, concept development, design development and a marketing plan.”

Conor (23) enrolled at NWRC Limavady after studying A-Levels at Limavady Grammar. He said: “I know it sounds cliche that I was always interested in Art, but it’s true. What really interested me and got me thinking about studying Fashion in particular, is the conceptual aspect of collections and the future of fashion, in regard to heightening the human experience.

“I never really considered art & design as a viable career path until I finished my A-Levels and started my Foundation Diploma at NWRC. I would massively recommend the course here. Being allowed to dabble in a range of specialisms and work out where my strengths lay was paramount in deciding what I was going to do next. I’ve just recently graduated and I’m currently on the hunt for a menswear design role. Interning at McQueen really cemented my love for menswear & aspiration to work in such a fast-paced environment. This showcase I hope will be the next step on my career ladder and I would love for as many people as possible to show their support and vote.”