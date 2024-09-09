Culmore Primary School to officially become integrated in September 2025

Culmore Primary School will officially become an integrated school at the start of next year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents at the historic school voted in favour of becoming an integrated primary school late last year.

A development proposal has now been submitted to the Education Authority (EA) by the Board of Governors of Culmore Primary School to the effect that it will convert to transform to Controlled Integrated Status with effect from September 1, 2025, or as soon as possible thereafter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A copy of the proposal and case for change may be inspected at the offices of the Education Authority, 17 Lough Road, Antrim, BT41 4DH between the hours of 9.00 am and 4.30 pm and at www.eani.org.uk/school-management/area-planning

Pupils and staff at Culmore Primary School celebrating their successful parental ballot to transform to Integrated status. Photograph by Declan Roughan,

Any objections or support for the proposal should be lodged with the Area Planning Policy Team, Department of Education, Rathgael House, Balloo Road, Bangor, Co Down, BT19 7PR or emailed to [email protected] within two months.