Dancing shoes at the ready as Mayor’s Derry Tea Dance returns

The ever-popular and dearly-missed monthly event was temporarily put on hold in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, will welcome regulars and new faces back to the floor for some spinning and twirling to some fabulous live music.

Due to the extreme demand, there will be two tea dances per month between September and Christmas to accommodate everyone. The first tea dance will take place in the Guildhall from 2pm to 4pm on September 7th, with another on the 14th.

Mayor Duffy said she was absolutely delighted to see their return: “One of the most exciting elements of taking on the Mayor’s chain is getting to ho​st the fantastic tea dances, and I’m over the moon that we are now able to finally see a safe return of this event, which I know so many people have been waiting for. The interest in tickets has been unbelievable and it’s great that we will be able to bring everyone together again for some dancing, some music, and even a nice cuppa’ as well!

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY!. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured at the Mayor's Parlour, Guildhall on Tuesday morning for the launch of the Mayor's Tea Dances season. Included are Maureen Canney and Matt Doherty.

“I’m definitely looking forward to picking up a few dancing tips from the experts, but also getting to meet everyone and have a chat. The community spirit and the positive atmosphere are what makes the tea dances so special, so as we continue this recovery period from the pandemic, we have reached a very special and important milestone in having them back. I’m already looking forward to September 7th and I’ll see everyone on the dance floor!”

Attendees are advised that one ticket will be allocated per person to one tea dance each month and tickets cannot be changed or transferred.

To register to attend, you can contact the Mayor’s Office on 02871376508 or by emailing [email protected] Tickets are limited, so anyone interested is encouraged to register early.

The dates of upcoming tea dances include September 7th and 14th, October 5th and 12th, November 2nd, 9th, and 30th, and December 7th in the Guildhall, with the Mayor also hosting a tea dance in the Alley Theatre on October 19th, with further dates in 2023 when the schedule will return to one tea dance per month.

MAYOR'S TEA DANCES SEASON!. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured at the Mayor's Parlour, Guildhall on Tuesday morning for the launch of the Mayor's Tea Dances season.