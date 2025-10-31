Denis Bradley confirmed as St Columb’s Alumnus Illustrissimus 2025

St Columb’s College Union has announced that Denis Bradley has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious Alumnus Illustrissimus Award for 2025.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Bradley will be joining an esteemed list of past honourees including John Hume, Seamus Heaney, Brian Friel, Paul Brady, Martin O’Neill, Bishop Edward Daly, Phil Coulter, Professor John McCloskey, Sir Declan Morgan, and Tony Connelly.

Born in Buncrana, Denis Bradley was educated at St Columb’s College, where he was taught history by John Hume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later studied for the priesthood in Rome and was ordained in 1970. His early ministry placed him at the heart of Derry during the outbreak of the Troubles, including the tragic events of Bloody Sunday, where he ministered to the dead and dying.

Denis Bradley, right, pictured recently with Lawrence Moore and Dennis Tueart at the Derry City FC celebration of 40 years in the League of Ireland. Photo: George Sweeney

A spokesperson for St Columb’s College Union said: “After leaving the priesthood, Mr. Bradley dedicated his life to public service and community healing. He established two addiction treatment centres in Derry, served on the NI Drugs Committee, and was a member of the BBC Broadcasting Council. He also helped found the Bogside Community Association, reflecting his deep commitment to grassroots engagement.

“Mr. Bradley played a pivotal role in the Northern Ireland peace process, acting as one of three secret intermediaries between the IRA Army Council and British intelligence. His work helped lay the groundwork for the Good Friday Agreement, and he later served as Vice-Chairman of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, overseeing the transformation of policing in Northern Ireland.

“In 2007, he was appointed Co-Chair of the Consultative Group on the Past, alongside Archbishop Robin Eames. Their 2009 report offered a framework for addressing the legacy of conflict and sparked national debate on reconciliation and recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In recognition of his contributions to peace, policing, and community development, Mr. Bradley was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Laws by the University of Ulster in 2005.

“A respected columnist and public intellectual, Denis Bradley continues to write and speak on issues of legacy, justice, and social cohesion.

"His memoir, Peace Comes Dropping Slow, offers a powerful reflection on his life’s work and the journey toward peace in Northern Ireland.”

The Alumnus Illustrissimus Award will be presented at the St Columb’s College Union Annual Dinner, on Friday, November 7 at Bishopsgate Hotel, where Mr. Bradley’s lifetime achievements will be celebrated by fellow alumni, dignitaries, and members of the wider community.